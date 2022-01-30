Heingang Assembly Constituency, Manipur: Marred with issues like insurgency, blockade, curfew till few years ago, Manipur is now witnessing a relatively peaceful phase under the BJP government led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The state had not imposed any bandh or curfew over the last five years. With development on agenda, CM Biren Singh had sounded the poll bugle in the state and in Heingang Assembly Constituency from where he will be contesting the upcoming poll. Heingang is an assembly constituency in Manipur which was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017. This constituency falls under Imphal East district of Manipur State. As the tenure of the Manipur Assembly elected in 2017 is getting expired in March, the election commission announced the dates for Manipur polls earlier this month (January). Voting for the 60-seat Manipur assembly will be conducted in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Heingang Assembly Constituency will cast the ballot in the first phase i.e. February 27.Also Read - Patiala Urban: Captain Amarinder Singh vs Who? Punjab Awaits Tough Challenge

In 2017, BJP’s Nongthombam Biren Singh won the seat by defeating Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh of All India Trinamool Congress with a margin of 1206 votes. Heingang Assembly constituency is falling under Inner Manipur Lok sabha constituency. Also Read - Robertsganj: Can BJP Repeat Its 2017 Performance? Complete Insight Into Past Poll Results

N Biren Singh Most Popular Chief Minister Choice: ZEE Opinion Poll Suggests

According to the Zee News-DesignBoxed Opinion Poll, Chief Minister N Biren Singh was predicted as the most popular choice for chief minister candidate with 33 per cent vote share in the upcoming Manipur Assembly Election. The survey also revealed that former Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh came second for the most preferred CM choice in the Manipur polls with 19 per cent vote share while another Congress leader N Loken Singh was the third choice with 12 per cent. Also Read - Best Time To Take Forward India-Israel Relations, Set New Goals: PM Modi

What Happened In 2019:

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh won from Inner Manipur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 17755 votes by defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh from Indian National Congress.

Here’s the complete schedule for Manipur assembly polls:

Phase 1

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of notification: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of poll: February 27

Phase 2

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of notification: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of poll: March 3

“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.