Badrinath helicopter crash: 5 chopper mishaps in Uttarakhand over the years that raise safety concerns

The crash has again raised concerns over helicopter operations in the hilly areas during bad weather conditions.

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Badrinath helicopter crash: 5 chopper mishaps in Uttarakhand over the years that raise safety concerns | Image: X

Badrinath Helicopter Crash: A helicopter crashed near Uttarakhand’s Chai village in Joshimath while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun on Friday afternoon. Six people were on board the helicopter, including five passengers and a pilot. The commercial chopper VT-HCX belonged to Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd and was reportedly flying in adverse weather conditions. It first lost communication while flying over Joshimath. The chopper’s tracking system stopped transmitting its location signals. The administration immediately deployed two choppers and rescue teams to locate the missing helicopter.

The crash has again raised concerns over helicopter operations in the hilly areas during bad weather conditions. The region has been witnessing incessant rain and low visibility for the past few days, posing challenges to aerial movement. It has also highlighted a series of helicopter-related aircraft mishaps reported in Uttarakhand over the years. Most of these mishaps involved commercial helicopters ferrying people to religious temples like Kedarnath.

Deadly Crashes In Uttarakhand Pilgrimage Route

On June 15 2025, a helicopter crash claimed the lives of seven people. The chopper, which was flying from Kedarnath to Guptkashi, carried six pilgrims and crashed near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district.

On June 7 2025, a commercial chopper carrying five people made a crash landing on the Guptkashi-Gaurikund highway in Rudraprayag district. The helicopter was bound for the Kedarnath shrine.

On May 8 2025, another helicopter mishap claimed the lives of six people. The chopper was en route to Gangotri Dham and crashed in Gangnani.

On May 12, a commercial helicopter blade struck a vehicle. The incident took place at the Badrinath helipad.

On May 17, a heli ambulance from AIIMS Rishikesh made a crash landing near the Kedarnath helipad. It had gone to the Kedarnath shrine on an emergency duty to airlift a pilgrim suffering from respiratory distress.

Fatal Chopper Mishaps