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Badrinath helicopter crash: All 6 on board, including pilot, killed in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath valley, confirms UCADA

A helicopter heading to Badrinath reportedly went missing in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday amid bad weather conditions.

Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: October 30, 2026, 2:35 PM IST
Badrinath helicopter crashe
Helicopter going from Badrinath to Dehradun goes missing | Image: X - Representative

Badrinath-Bound Chopper Crashed In Uttarakhand: A helicopter crashed near Uttarakhand’s Chai village in Joshimath while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun on Friday afternoon. Six people were on board the helicopter, including five passengers and a pilot. All were killed after the chopper crashed near Chai village. The commercial chopper VT-HCX belonged to Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd and was reportedly flying in adverse weather conditions. It first lost communication while flying over Joshimath. The chopper’s tracking system stopped transmitting its location signals. The administration immediately deployed two choppers and rescue teams to locate the missing helicopter.

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It is to be noted that incessant showers and dense clouds made it difficult for search teams to spot exact location of the chopper.

Search teams were deployed to the suspected site for the rescue operation.

Sub-Inspector Manohar Kanyal, Joshimath Post stated that the location of a Trans Bharat helicopter is showing near the Army Camp above Chai village.

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development (UCAD) informed that the location of Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd.’s helicopter, VT-HCX, has not yet been ascertained. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been dispatched to for the search and rescue operations.

Details Of Persons On Board

Pilot

  • Himanshu

Passengers

  • Prathapa (Male)
  • Arun (Male)
  • Shankar Gowda (Male)
  • Sudheer K (Male)
  • S. Natraja (Male)

Uttarakhand CM Confirms Crash

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that the Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd.’s helicopter, VT-HCX, crashed near Chai village in Joshimath. He took to X and said, “I have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chai village, Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am personally continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment. I pray to God for the safe return of the passengers.”

The pilot, Himanshu Sabharwal, who was flying the chopper, was a resident of Delhi. The five passengers hailed from Karnataka.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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