Badrinath helicopter crash: All 6 on board, including pilot, killed in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath valley, confirms UCADA

A helicopter heading to Badrinath reportedly went missing in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday amid bad weather conditions.

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Helicopter going from Badrinath to Dehradun goes missing | Image: X - Representative

Badrinath-Bound Chopper Crashed In Uttarakhand: A helicopter crashed near Uttarakhand’s Chai village in Joshimath while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun on Friday afternoon. Six people were on board the helicopter, including five passengers and a pilot. All were killed after the chopper crashed near Chai village. The commercial chopper VT-HCX belonged to Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt Ltd and was reportedly flying in adverse weather conditions. It first lost communication while flying over Joshimath. The chopper’s tracking system stopped transmitting its location signals. The administration immediately deployed two choppers and rescue teams to locate the missing helicopter.

Chamoli, Uttarakhand | A helicopter en route from Badrinath to Dehradun has gone missing with six people on board, including five passengers and a pilot. The district administration has deployed an aerial search team via another helicopter to locate the missing aircraft. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

It is to be noted that incessant showers and dense clouds made it difficult for search teams to spot exact location of the chopper.

Search teams were deployed to the suspected site for the rescue operation.

Sub-Inspector Manohar Kanyal, Joshimath Post stated that the location of a Trans Bharat helicopter is showing near the Army Camp above Chai village.

Chamoli, Uttarakhand | At 14:21 hrs, information was received from the SDM Joshimath regarding the crash landing of a helicopter above Chai village in the Joshimath area. In this regard, UCADA officials stated that the location of a Trans Bharat helicopter, which was flying from Badrinath to Sahastradhara, is showing near the Army Camp above Chai village. There are 05 passengers and 01 pilot on board. Complete details regarding the crash or crash landing are not yet available: Sub-Inspector Manohar Kanyal, Joshimath Post — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development (UCAD) informed that the location of Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd.’s helicopter, VT-HCX, has not yet been ascertained. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been dispatched to for the search and rescue operations.

Details Of Persons On Board

Pilot

Himanshu

Passengers

Prathapa (Male)

Arun (Male)

Shankar Gowda (Male)

Sudheer K (Male)

S. Natraja (Male)

Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd.’s helicopter bearing call sign VT-HCX, operating from Badrinath to Sahastradhara, Dehradun, which took off at approximately 13:14 hours, has been reportedly missing. The helicopter lost communication when it was flying over Joshimath valley. At the same time, the tracking system could no longer track the helicopter, and its current location has not been ascertained yet. Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams from the Indian Army, District Administration, Chamoli, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been mobilised and dispatched to initiate search and rescue operations: Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority As a precautionary measure, the entire fleet of M/s Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. has been grounded.

Details of persons on board (Pilot + 5)

Pilot:

1. Capt. Himanshu

Passengers:

1. Prathapa (Male)

2. Arun (Male)

3. Shankar Gowda (Male)

4. Sudheer K (Male)

5. H.S. Natraja (Male) — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

Uttarakhand CM Confirms Crash

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that the Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd.’s helicopter, VT-HCX, crashed near Chai village in Joshimath. He took to X and said, “I have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chai village, Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I am personally continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment. I pray to God for the safe return of the passengers.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) posts on X, “चाई गांव, जोशीमठ के निकट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, एसडीआरएफ द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। स्वयं भी पूरे घटनाक्रम की निरंतर निगरानी कर रहा हूं। गंभीर रूप से घायलों को तत्काल एयरलिफ्ट कर बेहतर उपचार हेतु हायर सेंटर पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ईश्वर से यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूं।” — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 30, 2026

The pilot, Himanshu Sabharwal, who was flying the chopper, was a resident of Delhi. The five passengers hailed from Karnataka.