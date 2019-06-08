Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday cleared the air over Prashant Kishor’s ‘decision’ to offer services as a poll strategist to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that the Janata Dal United (JDU) has nothing to do with it.

“He’ll tell about it himself tomorrow (June 9) at National Executive meeting. He joined our party last year; he is associated with election strategy organisation too and whomsoever he works for under it has nothing to do with our party,” Bihar CM told reporters while replying to a question over Kishor’s ‘decision’ to work with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress for 2021 Assembly polls. Notably, the TMC is locked in a fierce electoral battle with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an ally of JD(U).

“Kishor’s activities in West Bengal are not in his capacity as a JD(U) leader,” the JD(U) chief added.

“We have nothing to do with his activities in West Bengal. We do not even know what type of services his company will be providing in the neighbouring state. But we understand this episode has given rise to many misgivings in the media unlike in the past when he similarly offered professional help to the YSR Congress headed by Jaganmohan Reddy which swept to power in Andhra Pradesh,” Kumar said.

Replying to a query, Kumar said, “I have seen no objections from the BJP on this matter. And even if the BJP has any problem, it is not going to be with our party as Kishor’s activities in West Bengal are not in his capacity as a JD(U) leader.”

Kishor’s organisation I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) came into limelight in 2014 when it handled the campaign of Narendra Modi.

A year later, Kishor worked as a poll strategist for the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar comprising the JD(U), RJD and Congress, before moving his base to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh where he was actively engaged with the campaign of the Congress.

Earlier this week, he met Banerjee in Kolkata and the two are understood to have agreed that I-PAC will now provide professional assistance to the Trinamool Congress.

