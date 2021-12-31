New Delhi: With the New Year celebrations around the globe being put off for another year in a row as the coronavirus casts gloom over festivities in a newly mutated form — Omicron, most of the Indian states have also been taking strict measures to ensure safety by imposing night curfews and other restrictions.Also Read - 2 Million And Counting: Swiggy Sets New Year Eve Record With 6610 Orders Per Minute

Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and 80 per cent of international travellers who tested positive have this new variant, official sources said on Friday. A total of 1,270 Omicron cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday. Also Read - Karnataka Further Imposes Curbs In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi; Bans Entry To Sea Beaches After 7 PM | Guidelines Here

Noting a considerable decline in Covid testing, the Centre had on Thursday urged 19 states/UTs to ramp up testing “in a big way” to identify the positive cases promptly and restrict the spread of transmission in view of the increased transmissibility of Omicron variant, and the larger preponderance of asymptomatic cases. Taking note of the same and rising COVID cases, states governments have further tightened measures to prevent another deadly outbreak. Also Read - Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour For Common Public Suspended Until Further Notice

Full list of state-wise Covid curbs imposed ahead of New Year’s Eve:

Delhi

Starting with the national capital, a night curfew has been imposed in Delhi from 11 pm earlier this week, restricting movement of individuals except those in exempted categories, due to rising Covid-19 cases and the threat posed by Omicron, according to a DDMA order.

Additionally, security arrangements have been put in place on New Year’s Eve to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour guidelines issued by the DDMA keeping in view of recent spike in cases in the national capital, Delhi police said.

Strict action will be taken against those found violating the guidelines, they said. The measures include ensuring that night curfew is strictly followed and intense patrolling in areas such as Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri, Hauz Khas among other areas known as party hubs.

Those found indulging in drunk-driving or harassing females will be prosecuted, police said, adding it has put its force on toes also with respect to anti-terror measures.

Intense patrolling will also be done to ensure that there is no lawlessness or hooliganism and no ugly incident takes place in guise of celebration, the police officer said. In New Delhi district alone, around 800 police personnel have been deployed, most of them in Connaught Place, Chanakapuri and Janpath, police said.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government last week released a new set of detailed guidelines for New Year celebrations this year and urged citizens to keep it “low key” in view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The state government also imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am from December 25.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation.

DCP (operations) S Chaitanya issued the order, which came into force from 1 pm on Friday and will remain in force till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Thursday revised night curfew timings in Bengaluru right before the New Year’s Eve.

“The prohibitory order within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate shall remain with revised timings, that is, from 6 pm on December 31 to 5 am on January 1, 2022,” a state government order read.

The order stated that the gathering of five or more persons in public places for the celebrations of New Year in any form is prohibited in Bengaluru.

However, the in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their members without organising any special events, the order read.

Tamil Nadu

With Tamil Nadu witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the state government on Friday imposed a number of restrictions.

The fresh curbs include a cap on attendees of marriage and death-related events and halving the number of customers in different types of commercial establishments.

While playschools and kindergarten sections cannot be run, there won’t be any direct classes for standards 1-8 till January 10, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced after holding a review meet here to take stock of the coronavirus situation and the spread of its latest variant, Omicron.

“All exhibitions and book fairs are being postponed,” he said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government imposed a night curfew in the state from December 25, from 11 pm-5 am. Various other restrictions have also been put in place, including that not more than 200 people can be allowed in weddings and other functions.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government asked officials to ensure effective implementation of night curfew and made full vaccination mandatory for entry to public places from January 31. In fresh coronavirus guidelines issued earlier this week, the state government said it is mandatory for its residents to get both the doses of coronavirus vaccine for entry in schools, colleges, cinema halls, malls and market, and the unvaccinated will not be allowed to go to public places after January 31, 2022.

Haryana

The Haryana government said that there will be a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to stop people from roaming outside except in case of essential services. Preet Pal, Gurugram ACP said, “as per the govt’s order, there will be a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, and hence people will not be allowed to roam outside except in essential services. We request people to follow the guidelines and celebrate the New Year at their homes.”

Odisha

The Odisha government on Thursday directed the authorities to take stern action against people violating the ban on New Year’s celebrations, and enforce the night curfew strictly.

Issuing a fresh set of guidelines, the Odisha government said strict action will be taken against the people who violate the ban on celebrations on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The new guidelines, which will be in force from 5 am on January 1 till 5 am on February 1, said political gatherings should be limited to a maximum of 100 persons.

Sikkim

Sikkim on Friday announced a new set of restrictions till January 10, 2022 amid looming Omicron threat.

Pubs, discos, cinema halls, restaurants, fast food centres, bakeries, gymnasiums, barbershops, spas, and salons to operate with only 50% of seating capacity.

Hotels, homestays, guest houses are also now required to operate with only 50% capacity.

All social and political gatherings are to be organised with prior permission from DC and 50% space capacity.

Manipur

The Manipur government on Wednesday imposed night curfew from 9 pm to 4 am. The restriction came in just days ahead of New Year celebrations.

As per an order issued by the state’s Home Department, essential services and medical emergencies have been exempted from the night curfew.

All District Magistrates in Manipur have been directed to enforce the curbs by invoking relevant provisions of law and the order will remain in force till January 31, 2022.

Puducherry

The Union Territory of Puducherry has imposed a night curfew would be enforced in the from today till 31 January, amid increasing coronavirus cases.