New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable, posted in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, in a video, has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help his family, after their farmland in Hathras was allegedly taken over by his uncles.

In the video, constable Pramod Kumar said that three of his uncles have illegally occupied his farmland after which he told his wife and brother to file a complaint against them. However, according to the constable, the complaint, which was filed three months ago, too has been ignored.

He also said that he informed his unit commandant about the issue after which the latter wrote to DM and SP of Hathras, but did not get any response from them even after three months. He further alleged that 14-15 people were threatening his family and urged the Chief Minister to help them.

He also accused the local police officials of being hand-in-glove with his uncles.

He then said that if he can become join the CRPF to fight for his country, then, for his family, he can ‘also become Paan Singh Tomar.’ Paan Singh Tomar was a soldier in the Indian Army and an athlete, who turned into a dacoit after a land feud in his village.

After the video went viral, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel asked state DGP to take up the matter with his Uttar Pradesh counterpart. The Sukma DM, too, said that he had taken up the matter with his Hathras counterpart.

According to reports, the video was shot three-four days back but only went viral on Monday.