New Delhi: Amid rising protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in many parts of West Bengal, state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday urged the people of the state to maintain peace and help people who are in distress because of the agitation.

“I appeal to the people of the state to do everything they can do to lend a helping hand to people in distress and to maintain peace,” he said.

He also urged the state government to remove advertisements that are suggesting not to implement NRC or CAA in the state.

“I am sure the CM will at least withdraw advertisements (ads by West Bengal government stating Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC will not be implemented in the state), they are unconstitutional and it is criminal use of public funds,” he stated.

The appeal to maintain peace in the state from the Governor comes after the administration suspended Internet services in some parts of the state in the wake of the rising protests.

Earlier, the governor had said when the Parliament has passed a law, then every Indian is obliged to follow it.

“If the Parliament in its wisdom has given us a law, which is the rule of the land, everyone particularly those like me and others who hold Constitutional positions has to believe in it. Every Indian is obliged to believe in the law laid down by the Indian Parliament,” he had said.

Talking about the protest against the CAA in the state, he has stated that the destruction of public property created by the toll of the people is most unfortunate.