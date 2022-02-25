Bhubaneshwar: Former Chief Minister of Odisha Hemananda Biswal passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment on Friday, news agency ANI reported. He was 83. The veteran Congress leader served as Odisha’s Chief Minister twice between December 7, 1989 to March 5, 1990, and from December 6, 1999 to March 5, 2000.Also Read - Odisha Tourism: Why Nature Lovers Should Visit Odisha Once in a Lifetime

Mourning his demise, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradesh said Odisha lost a competent, rare, and experienced politician. "I am saddened and saddened to hear of the demise of former Odisha Chief Minister and senior leader Hemananda Bishwal. In his absence, Odisha lost a competent, rare, and experienced politician," Pradhan Tweeted in Odia.

"His special contribution to the development of the state, especially to the tribals, will forever be remembered," he added and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Biswal has been the first tribal CHief Minister of Odisha.