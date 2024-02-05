Home

News

Jharkhand HC Seeks Response From ED On Hemant Soren’s Arrest, Next Hearing On Feb 9

Jharkhand HC Seeks Response From ED On Hemant Soren’s Arrest, Next Hearing On Feb 9

In the hearing for the case filed against ED by Hemant Soren, Jharkhand High Court is seeking a response from the probe agency regarding the JMM leader's arrest. The next hearing is scheduled for Feb 9...

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

New Delhi: The political landscape in India has been going through a turmoil at the state-level. After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar‘s resignation to join BJP and thus break the JD(U)-Congress Mahagathbandhan in the state, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren also resigned. However, he resigned after multiple raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who eventually arrested him. Soren resigned and appointed senior JMM leader Champai Soren as the Chief Minister Designate and two days after that, the Governor invited Champai Soren to form the government. Before his arrest, Hemant Soren filed a case against the ED officials in the Jharkhand High Court, challenging his arrest in the land deal case. In the latest development, the High Court has directed ED to submit an answer with respect to Soren’s arrest and has scheduled the next hearing for February 9, 2024.

Trending Now

Jharkhand HC Seeks Response From ED In Case Filed By Soren

As mentioned earlier, in the case filed by Hemant Soren in the Jharkhand HC, challenging his arrest by ED, a hearing took place today. In the hearing, the High Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate to submit an answer regarding the reason behind their decision to arrest the former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. The court has also scheduled the next hearing; it will take place on February 9, 2024.

You may like to read

ED Moves Court Over FIR Filed By Soren Under SC/ST Act

In another significant update with respect to the Jharkhand Political Crisis, the Enforcement Directorate has moved the Jharkhand High Court challenging the First Information Report registered against its officials based on a complaint by former Chief Minister Hemant Soren alleging “harassment” by the probe agency and accusing them of “maligning” his entire community. “ED has moved to the Jharkhand High Court challenging the FIR registered against its officials by former CM Hemant Soren under the SC/ST Act. The petition was filed on 3rd February,” Officials said.

After Hemant Soren’s arrest, senior JMM leader Champai Soren took his position as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand and today, he is expected to prove majority in the floor test today, in which Hemant Soren will also be participating.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.