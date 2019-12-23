New Delhi: As the Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 trends showed a clear victory for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, it is quite clear that JMM leader Hemant Soren will don the Chief Minister’s crown in the state. He is poised to become the next chief minister of Jharkhand and will hold power in the CMO for the next five years. It would be his second term in the CMO.

From engineering to politics, it would be interesting to see the rise of the JMM leader in the state who clean-bowled Raghubar Das in the state assembly elections. Soren was first elected to the Assembly from Dumka in 2005 and then had lost the seat in the 2014 assembly polls.

Double victory

Proving the exit poll predictions correct, Soren managed well to win from both seats that he had contested. As per the update from the EC, Soren was leading from Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 11668 votes and from Dumka seat by 2750 votes. With this victory, the JMM leader defeated BJP’s Lois Marandi in Dumka and BJP’s Simon Malto in Barhait.

Everyone’s choice was Soren

While forming the alliance, the Congress along witht he RJD had projected Soren as the chief ministerial candidates. The Congress had in advance smelled the opportunity in Jharkhand and backed the JMM leader to lead from the front. The party’s Jharkhand in charge RPN Singh earlier has hinted out that Soren was the first and final choice of chief minister for the alliance right from the initial stages itself.

“There is no doubt about it. Hemant Soren will be the Chief Minister. We have assured him (Soren) even before we forged the alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM),” RPN Singh had said. The efforts of rigorous political campaigning for almost a month have paid off well and Soren is the man of the moment on Jharkhand’s date with democracy.

New Chapter in Jharkhand

Earlier in the day, while addressing a press conference, Soren had said that a new chapter has started in the state. He said his government will make sure to fulfil the wishes of the people. “We will sit with the alliance partners and decide the next course of action,” Soren had said.

Mechanical Engineering to Politics

Born in Nemara area in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand to Roopi and Shibu Soren, Hemant has two brothers and a sister. He has completed his Intermediate from Patna High School and later he had enrolled in BIT Mesra, Ranchi, in Mechanical Engineering, but unfortunately, he could not complete it. Apart from this, he was also a member of Rajya Sabha from 24 June 2009 to 4 January 2010.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.