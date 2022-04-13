New Delhi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Wednesday interacted with Pannalal who played a commendable role in saving the lives of people during the Deoghar ropeway incident via video conferencing.Also Read - 'Had Lost All Hope, Urinated in Bottle to Drink...', Deoghar Ropeway Survivors Recount Miraculous Escape

On the instructions of the CM, a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to Pannalal for his role, said Deoghar DC M Bhajantri. Also Read - Keep Close Watch On Rope: Audit Warned Months Before Deoghar Ropeway Accident