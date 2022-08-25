New Delhi: The Election Commission reportedly sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on a plea seeking Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as an MLA for violating electoral law by allegedly extending a mining lease to himself. Several media reports claimed that the poll body may have “recommended disqualification of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand MLA”.Also Read - Rs 800 Crore to 'Buy' 40 MLAs: Arvind Kejriwal Fires Fresh Salvo at BJP | KEY POINTS

CM Hemant Soren, who faces disqualification, claimed it seems like “BJP had drafted the ECI report which is otherwise sealed”. “It apparently seems that BJP leaders, including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists, have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report,” Hemant Soren said, according to a report by NDTV.

Sources quoted by news agency IANS said that the letter comprising the Election Commission’s opinion on the issue was sent on Tuesday. Earlier, on Monday, a team of the poll panel concluded the hearing in the Hemant Soren mine leasing case, in which the BJP has accused him of extending himself a mining lease and sought his disqualification as an MLA.

The BJP had earlier approached the poll panel seeking Hemant Soren’s disqualification for “violating” section 9-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

As per rules, if any question arises as to whether a member of a House of the Legislature of a state has become subject to any of the disqualifications, the question shall be referred to the governor whose decision shall be final.