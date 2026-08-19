Hemant Soren government releases list of 44 recruitment exams cancelled due to irregularities in Jharkhand

The notifications said that a request will be made to the High Court to constitute a fast-track court for hearing of cases related to the irregularities in JPSC-JSSC, besides the constitution of an internal vigilance cell in JPSC-JSSC.

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Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

New Delhi: The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government has released a list of 44 recruitment exams that have been cancelled due to irregularities, amid student protests over the issue. While issuing eight notifications, the government said the cancelled exams include those conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and outsourced agency TSR Data Processing Pvt Ltd (TDPL) since 2014.

The notifications said that a request will be made to the High Court to constitute a fast-track court for hearing of cases related to the irregularities in JPSC-JSSC, besides the constitution of an internal vigilance cell in JPSC-JSSC.

Here’s the list of exams cancelled:

The exams cancelled include recruitment for drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors and forest range officers among others.

Among the other major examinations cancelled are recruitment for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forest, and other administrative and technical posts.

It is important to note that the committee constituted for reforms in JPSC-JSSC under senior IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will submit its report to the government in two months’ time. The state government, after a cabinet meeting on Monday, announced the cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, one of the key demands of protesting students, as well as all examinations conducted by outsourced agency TDPL and the results published by it.

(With PTI Inputs)