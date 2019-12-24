New Delhi: The trends in Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 clearly showed a massive victory for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the state. The BJP, on the other hand, conceded defeat. As per the latest updates from the Election Commission, the alliance trio was leading by 47 seats and the BJP was leading by 25 seats in the state.

The month-long election campaign by the BJP, keeping the development agenda of CAA and the NRC, seems to have failed in the state. On the other hand, people of the state gave a clear mandate to the JMM-led alliance for a change. Here are the top developments of the day.

Hours after conceding defeat from Jamshedpur Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Raghubar Das on Monday night tendered his resignation from the Chief Minister’s post. In the evening on Monday, he reached Raj Bhwana and met Governor Draupadi Murmu where he handed over his resignation letter to the Governor. He conceded defeat after losing behind independent candidate Saryu Rai by over 7,500 votes.

Making the victory further clear, JMM leader Hemant Soren won the state Assembly elections from both the seats he contested. He won Dumka assembly constituency by margin of 13188 votes and Barhait assembly constituency by margin of 25740 votes. He defeated BJP’s Lois Marandi in Dumka and BJP’s Simon Malto in Barhait. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated JMM leader Hemant Soren for the victroy and said he respects the mandate of the people. He also expressed gratitude to the voters of the state for giving his party a five-year term to serve them.

Taking advantage of the Jharkhand polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that people of the state have given their mandate again the Central government’s CAA and NRC. “People of at least one state have conclusively given their verdict that they do not want NRC and CAA,” he stated.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said it’s time for the saffron party to ‘self-introspect’. The Shiv Sena stated that the CAA and the NRC could not help the saffron party to win the hearts of the voters in the state. “Though the BJP ruled the state for past five years, yet it could not gain its full strength in Jharkhand. They failed to get votes in the name of PM Modi. The rising protests across the country over the CAA and the NRC could not benefit the party in the state,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by a news channel.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘arrogance and money-power’ have been defeated in Jharkhand. Pawar went on to say that with the successive defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the BJP has already lost five states in a year.

A strong critic of the Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the verdict was in favour of citizens at a time of intense protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. She also congratulated the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance for the massive win.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was in the national capital to attend the Congress’ ‘Satyagrah’ over the CAA and the NRC, said the people of Maharashtra and Haryana and now Jharkhand has rejected the misleading politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Happy about the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance securing victory in Jharkhand, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said the results are a clear and substantive mandate against the divisive and disruptive political actions of PM Modi and the BJP.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed happiness about the victory of the Congress-JMM-RJD in the Jharkhand Assembly polls and said the results are a rejection of the divisive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He went on to say that the mandate marked the defeat of the ruling party’s communal politics.

The elections for the state were held in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and the counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 AM on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.