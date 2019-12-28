Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Ranchi at 2 PM Sunday at the Morabadi ground in the state.

A number of top leaders, including former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and P Chidambaram to SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are the host of leaders have been invited to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony.

On December 26, Raj Bhawan in Jharkhand stated that Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to chief minister-designate Hemant Soren at 2 PM on December 29. Soren had on December 24 called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

Here’s a list of politicians who would be attending the swearing-in ceremony: 

S. NoNamesDesignation
1.Pranab MukherjeeFormer President of India
2.Rahul GandhiCongress leader
3.P. ChidambaramCongress MP
4.Ahmed PatelCongress, Treasurer
5.Priyanka GandhiGeneral Secretary, Congress
6.Akhilesh YadavFormer CM, Uttar Pradesh
7.Tejashwi YadavFormer deputy CM, Bihar
8.Sharad PawarNCP Chief
9.Mamata BanerjeeCM, West Bengal
10.Ashok GehlotCM, Rajasthan
11.Kamal NathMadhya Pradesh CM
12.Bhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh CM
13.Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtra CM
14.Sharad YadavFormer MP, Rajya Sabha
15.MK StalinDMK leader
16.MayawatiFormer CM, UP
17.HD KumaraswamyFormer CM, Karnataka
18.Arvind KejriwalCM, New Delhi
19.HarivanshDeputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha
20.Kanhaiya KumarYouth leader, CPI
21.KC VenugopalCongress leader
22.RPN SinghAICC in-charge, Jharkhand
23.Umang SingharCongress leader
24.Pranab JhaCongress leader
25.Chandrababu NaiduFormer CM, Andhra Pradesh
26.TR BaluMP
27.KanimozhiDMK MP
28.Abdul Bari SiddiquiFormer minister, Bihar
29.Harish RawatFormer CM, Uttarakhand
30.Niranjan PatnaikPresident, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

JMM received massive victory in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 in alliance with the Congress and the RJD. The three-party alliance bagged 47 of the state’s 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.

The Jharkhand Elections 2019 were held in five phases from November 30 till December 20. The counting of the votes had taken place on December 23.