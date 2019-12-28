Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Ranchi at 2 PM Sunday at the Morabadi ground in the state.

A number of top leaders, including former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and P Chidambaram to SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are the host of leaders have been invited to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony.

On December 26, Raj Bhawan in Jharkhand stated that Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to chief minister-designate Hemant Soren at 2 PM on December 29. Soren had on December 24 called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.

Here’s a list of politicians who would be attending the swearing-in ceremony:

S. No Names Designation 1. Pranab Mukherjee Former President of India 2. Rahul Gandhi Congress leader 3. P. Chidambaram Congress MP 4. Ahmed Patel Congress, Treasurer 5. Priyanka Gandhi General Secretary, Congress 6. Akhilesh Yadav Former CM, Uttar Pradesh 7. Tejashwi Yadav Former deputy CM, Bihar 8. Sharad Pawar NCP Chief 9. Mamata Banerjee CM, West Bengal 10. Ashok Gehlot CM, Rajasthan 11. Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh CM 12. Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh CM 13. Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra CM 14. Sharad Yadav Former MP, Rajya Sabha 15. MK Stalin DMK leader 16. Mayawati Former CM, UP 17. HD Kumaraswamy Former CM, Karnataka 18. Arvind Kejriwal CM, New Delhi 19. Harivansh Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha 20. Kanhaiya Kumar Youth leader, CPI 21. KC Venugopal Congress leader 22. RPN Singh AICC in-charge, Jharkhand 23. Umang Singhar Congress leader 24. Pranab Jha Congress leader 25. Chandrababu Naidu Former CM, Andhra Pradesh 26. TR Balu MP 27. Kanimozhi DMK MP 28. Abdul Bari Siddiqui Former minister, Bihar 29. Harish Rawat Former CM, Uttarakhand 30. Niranjan Patnaik President, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

JMM received massive victory in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 in alliance with the Congress and the RJD. The three-party alliance bagged 47 of the state’s 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.

The Jharkhand Elections 2019 were held in five phases from November 30 till December 20. The counting of the votes had taken place on December 23.