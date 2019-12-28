Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Ranchi at 2 PM Sunday at the Morabadi ground in the state.
A number of top leaders, including former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and P Chidambaram to SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are the host of leaders have been invited to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony.
On December 26, Raj Bhawan in Jharkhand stated that Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to chief minister-designate Hemant Soren at 2 PM on December 29. Soren had on December 24 called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government and submitted a letter of support of 50 MLAs to her.
Here’s a list of politicians who would be attending the swearing-in ceremony:
|S. No
|Names
|Designation
|1.
|Pranab Mukherjee
|Former President of India
|2.
|Rahul Gandhi
|Congress leader
|3.
|P. Chidambaram
|Congress MP
|4.
|Ahmed Patel
|Congress, Treasurer
|5.
|Priyanka Gandhi
|General Secretary, Congress
|6.
|Akhilesh Yadav
|Former CM, Uttar Pradesh
|7.
|Tejashwi Yadav
|Former deputy CM, Bihar
|8.
|Sharad Pawar
|NCP Chief
|9.
|Mamata Banerjee
|CM, West Bengal
|10.
|Ashok Gehlot
|CM, Rajasthan
|11.
|Kamal Nath
|Madhya Pradesh CM
|12.
|Bhupesh Baghel
|Chhattisgarh CM
|13.
|Uddhav Thackeray
|Maharashtra CM
|14.
|Sharad Yadav
|Former MP, Rajya Sabha
|15.
|MK Stalin
|DMK leader
|16.
|Mayawati
|Former CM, UP
|17.
|HD Kumaraswamy
|Former CM, Karnataka
|18.
|Arvind Kejriwal
|CM, New Delhi
|19.
|Harivansh
|Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha
|20.
|Kanhaiya Kumar
|Youth leader, CPI
|21.
|KC Venugopal
|Congress leader
|22.
|RPN Singh
|AICC in-charge, Jharkhand
|23.
|Umang Singhar
|Congress leader
|24.
|Pranab Jha
|Congress leader
|25.
|Chandrababu Naidu
|Former CM, Andhra Pradesh
|26.
|TR Balu
|MP
|27.
|Kanimozhi
|DMK MP
|28.
|Abdul Bari Siddiqui
|Former minister, Bihar
|29.
|Harish Rawat
|Former CM, Uttarakhand
|30.
|Niranjan Patnaik
|President, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee
JMM received massive victory in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 in alliance with the Congress and the RJD. The three-party alliance bagged 47 of the state’s 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.
The Jharkhand Elections 2019 were held in five phases from November 30 till December 20. The counting of the votes had taken place on December 23.