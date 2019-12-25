New Delhi: Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and the next chief minister of the state, will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony.

Soren, will himself fly to the national capital to extend the invitations to the Congress leader. Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also be invited to attend the ceremony.

Other than Congress leaders, the chief ministers of other states includes non-BJP chief ministers will also be extended an invitation to the oath-taking ceremony of Soren.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi today to invite her for the swearing in ceremony. (file pics) #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/dEZBL736wN — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

As per sources, Soren will take oath as Jharkhand chief minister on Sunday in Ranchi, preparations for which are in full swing.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hemant Soren was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislative party of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won the Jharkhand assembly elections.

The JMM-Congress-RJD received an absolute majority on Monday in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019, with the alliance trio winning 47 seats out of total 81 seats.

Soon after his win, Soren stated that a new chapter has started in the state and it will be a milestone for him and the people of the state. He also said his government will make sure to fulfil the wishes of the people.

In his victory speech, Soren had also thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his father and JMM president Shibu Soren for their support.