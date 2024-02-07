Kalpana Soren Wishes Her ‘Brave Jharkhandi Warrior’ On 18th Wedding Anniversary With Unseen Photo

Home

Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren has shared a long post on social media, wishing her 'Brave Jharkhandi Warrior' on their 18th wedding anniversary with an unseen photograph.

Kalpana Soren with Hemant Soren

New Delhi: Hemant Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate a few days ago amid the Jharkhand Political Crisis after ED raids at Soren’s residence. Hemant Soren resigned before being arrested and appointed Champai Soren as the Chief Minister Designate. As the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader remains in police custody, his wife Kalpana Soren has shared a long message via Hemant Soren’s social media account on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter). The message is a wish for her ‘Brave Jharkhandi Warrior’ as today is their 18th wedding annivesary. Kalpana Soren has also shared an unseen photograph with her husband. Here’s how she wished the former CM…

Kalpana Soren Wishes Husband On 18th Wedding Anniversary

As mentioned earlier, Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren has wished her husband on their 18th wedding anniversary with a long message via the leader’s ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) account. Posted in Hindi, when loosely translated in English, the post says, “Hemant ji did not accept to bow down so that he could protect the existence and identity of Jharkhand. He considered fighting the conspiracy and dedicating himself to defeating it, better. Today is our 18th wedding anniversary, but Hemant ji is not with his family, with his children. I strongly believe that he will defeat this conspiracy, emerge victorious and be with us all soon.”

झारखण्ड के अस्तित्व और अस्मिता की रक्षा के लिए हेमन्त जी ने झुकना स्वीकार नहीं किया। उन्होंने षड्यंत्र से लड़ना और उसे हराने के लिए अपने आप को समर्पित करना बेहतर समझा। आज हमारी शादी की 18वीं सालगिरह है, पर हेमन्त जी परिवार के बीच नहीं हैं। बच्चों के साथ नहीं हैं। विश्वास है वो… pic.twitter.com/aBnXEugVkB — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) February 7, 2024

Kalpana Soren Shares Unseen Photo With Her ‘Brave Jharkhandi Warrior’

Further in the post, she says, “I am the life partner of a brave Jharkhandi warrior. I will not be emotional today. Like Hemant ji, I will smile even in the difficult circumstances and become the strength of his courage and struggle.” Kalpana Murmu Soren also shared an unseen photograph with her husband; in the photo, she is sitting on a plastic stool and cooking in the kitchen while her husband is standing right behind her.

Born in Ranchi in the year 1976, Kalpana Soren’s entire family has a deep connection and association with the city; she married Hemant Soren on February 7, 2006 and the couple has two children – Ansh and Nikhil. Kalpana is not into politics and has been involved in multiple businesses; according to various reports, she holds an MBA degree and a Masters degree in engineering. Initially, there were reports that she may become to Jharkhand CM after her husband’s arrest but instead, Champai Soren was chosen for the post.

