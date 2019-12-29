













New Delhi: All eyes are set on Jharkhand as Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader will take oath as the 11th Chief Minister of the state in mega Opposition show of strength on Sunday. Notably, it will be the first mega Opposition gathering after the swearing in of HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister last year. The event has been termed as ‘Sankalp Diwas’ of an era of new Jharkhand by the CM-designate.

Apart from Soren, two other ministers, one from JMM and another from Congress will also take oath today at 2 PM at Morabadi ground, one of the biggest grounds in Ranchi. Reports claimed that Rameshwar Oraon, the President of Congress’ Jharkhand unit, and senior JMM leader Stephen Marandi, a former Deputy Chief Minister, will be sworn in. Governor Draupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to them.

The next expansion will reportedly take place after Makar Sankranti, January 14.

Galaxy of leaders to attend the event

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamamta Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are expected to attend the swearing in ceremony of Soren.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK President M.K. Stalin, TDP President Chandrababu Naidu and RJD executive President Tejashwi Yadav are also likely to attend the ceremony. Jharkhand caretaker Chief Minister Raghubar Das will also attend the event. Soren had invited Raghubar Das over the phone.

What happened in Jharkhand elections?

Dethroning the BJP, JMM-Congress-RJD coalition, stormed to power after five years. The mahagathabandhan (grand alliance) won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. It also got the support of JVM-P and CPI-MLL who have three and one legislators respectively, (taking the total number to 50).

This will be the first time that a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.