New Delhi: All eyes are set on Jharkhand as Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader will take oath as the 11th Chief Minister of the state in mega Opposition show of strength. Notably, it will be the first mega Opposition gathering after the swearing in of HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister last year. Apart from Soren, two other ministers, one from JMM and another from Congress will also take oath today.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamamta Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are expected to attend the swearing in ceremony of Soren on December 29 at 2 PM at Morabadi ground.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK President M.K. Stalin, TDP President Chandrababu Naidu and RJD executive President Tejashwi Yadav are also likely to attend the ceremony. Jharkhand caretaker Chief Minister Raghubar Das will also attend the event. Soren had invited Raghubar Das over the phone.