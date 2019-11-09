New Delhi: The D-day is finally here as the Supreme Court will pronounce the much-awaited verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute case today. The judgment will be announced at 10.30 am by a five-judge constitutional bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi and includes justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer. Given the sensitivity of the case, the government has increased the security cover for all the judges involved.

Here’s a quick look at the judges who will be delivering the historic verdict:

Ranjan Gogoi

Born on 18th November, 1954, Ranjan Gogoi, who hails from Assam, became the first person from the Northeast to be appointed to the country’s top judicial position in October 2018. Gogoi, who is the 46th Chief justice of India, took the charge of country’s apex court on October 3, 2018 and will demit office on November 17.

Justice SA Bobde

Born on 24 April, 1956, at Nagpur, Maharashtra, Sharad Arvind Bobde hails from a family of illustrious lawyers. Bobde will be the next Chief Justice of India and will be sworn in on November 18, a day after Gogoi retires. Bobde, has had a long career in the apex court, first as a lawyer, then as a Supreme Court judge after his elevation in 2013. CJI-designate Bobde is expected to have a tenure of one year and five months and will retire on April 23, 2021.

Justice DY Chandrachud

Justice DY Chandrachud, a Harvard law graduate, is the man behind some of India’s most iconic judgments, including the adultery law and the right to privacy. Born in 1959, Chandrachud is the son of YV Chandrachud, the longest-serving Chief Justice of India. He was appointed as a Supreme Court judge in May 2016 by then President Pranab Mukherjee with previous stints in the Bombay High Court and the Allahabad High Court.

Justice S Abdul Nazeer

Born on 5th January, 1958, Abdul Nazeer practised in the Karnataka High Court for two decades before being appointed as an additional judge there in 2003. He was made a permanent judge a year later and was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2017.

Justice Ashok Bhushan

Born on 5th July, 1956 in Jaunpur (district), Uttar Pradesh, Ashok Bhushan started his career in 1979 and practised as an advocate in the Allahabad High Court. He was sworn in as the judge of the Kerala High Court in 2014. The same year he took charge as acting Chief Justice and in 2015, was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. He was elevated as judge of the Supreme Court in 2016.