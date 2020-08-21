New Delhi: Even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the Centre’s decision to privatise state capital’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, and the state’s political parties, too, are up in arms against the move, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday wrote a long Twitter thread explaining the rationale behind the move, remarking that ‘a campaign has been launched against the decision to privatise the airport’. Also Read - 'Will Not Allow Privatisation of Thiruruvananthapuram Airport,' Kerala Parties Protest Centre's Mandate

The minister's explanation, interestingly, was backed by Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvanathapuram, Shashi Tharoor.

"Parallel narratives can be no match for facts. A campaign has been launched against the decision to privatise the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Here are the facts", the Civil Aviation Minister tweeted.

“It was stipulated that if the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) bid comes within the 10% range of the winning bid, they would be awarded the work. There was a difference of 19.64% between them and the next bidder when bids were open”, he added.

“Winning bid quoted ₹168 per passenger, KSIDC quoted ₹135 per passenger and third qualifying bidder was at ₹63 per passenger. Thus, despite special provision of RoFR being given to GoK, they could not qualify in international bidding process carried out in a transparent manner”, Puri stated further.

He concluded the thread stating that the Kerala government subsequently approached the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court, adding that all these facts were available in public domain.

Meanwhile, responding to the minister, Tharoor tweeted: “This thread is quite accurate. GoK chose to participate in the bidding,under rules they agreed,&after losing in the fair process,started questioning the very game they had chosen to play. What really matters is the interests of the travellers of Thiruvananthapuram, not the government’s”.

The Congress MP added that his position on the airport had been ‘consistent’ since before the elections.

Notably, on Wednesday, the Centre had announced that three airports-Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Guwahati-will be leased out to the Adani Group, for operation, management and handling through the PPP model.

In 2018, the Centre had decided to privatise six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru, besides the aforementioned three.