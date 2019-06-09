New Delhi: Embattled and fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya was photographed outside the Oval in London where ICC CWC 2019 India vs Australia is currently underway.

Not entertaining any questions from the media, Mallya just said, “I am here to watch the game.”

London: Vijay Mallya arrives at The Oval cricket ground to watch #IndvsAus match; says, “I am here to watch the game.” #WorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/3eCK1wQHDq — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

Mallya is wanted in India for the Rs 9,000 crore Kingfisher Airlines loan default case and charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) brought by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

He left India on March 2, 2016, after defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crore that he had taken for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Indian authorities had in late 2017 filed extradition proceedings against Mallya which he contested. He is currently out on bail in London.

A consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), has since been preparing to initiate loan recovery proceedings against him.

The proceedings are on before a special court in Mumbai under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Recently in a big win for the Indian authorities, the United Kingdom High Court rejected Vijay Mallya’s written submission for permission to appeal against his extradition order passed by a Westminster magistrate’s court.

With IANS inputs