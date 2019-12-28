New Delhi: A day after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he did not who Prashant Kishor was, the poll strategist hit back saying, “Why would such a big leader know an ordinary man like me.”

Prashant Kishor, JD(U) leader and poll strategist, is credited for his innovative “chai pe charcha” campaign that helped Narendra Modi to come to power in the 2014 general elections.

“Who is Prashant Kishor?”, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri asked on Friday, days after the poll strategist’s political consultancy firm I-PAC was roped in by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

Replying to a question at a press conference here, the Union housing and urban affairs minister, who is also the co-incharge of the BJP for the Delhi polls, said he did not know Kishor personally.

I-PAC is one of the leading political advocacy groups in India as it has worked on a number of successful campaigns. The tenure of Arvind Kejriwal ends in February 2020, and the elections are likely to be conducted around the same time.

The firm has worked on a number of successful campaigns since 2014, including the one that brought JD(U) supremo and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to power in the state in 2015. It also helped Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy win the Assembly polls and put up a good show in the general election this year.

(With PTI inputs)