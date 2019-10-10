Chennai: The coastal town of Mamallapuram is all set to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping for the second informal summit. And Tamil Nadu is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all security arrangements are in place. Preparations are in full swing ahead of this significant meet while the Chennai police is working scrupulously to provide unprecedented security cover in the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks in the city on October 11-12 to deepen ties, including in the field of counter-terrorism in the second informal summit. All arrangements are being supervised at the highest levels of the Central and State governments for the meeting scheduled.

Here are the security measures being taken ahead of the visit:

-More than 5,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the town and nearby places including the Old Mahabalipuram Road and the East Coast Road

-Thousands of Police security personnel have stationed ahead of the Chinese President’s arrival.

-Dozens of temporary police outposts have been set up in and around the town which will be under the watch of 800 CCTV cameras

-Barricades have been put up on the beach near the shore temple, one of the places to be visited by Modi and Xi

-Local fishermen have been asked to stay away from the sea from Thursday

-All areas which will be visited by the two leaders are being sanitised by the Special Protection Group and bomb disposal squad personnel

-Over two dozen sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service as part of the security arrangements

Besides security measures, makeover and beautification of the city is underway too:

-High power air compressor- based equipment are being used to clean up the locations in and around the monuments.

-Scribblings made by visitors on various monuments have been removed by the personnel of the chemical branch of the Archaeological Survey of India

-The entire coastal town has been dotted with around 100 ornamental lights while welcome arches have been erected at the entry point to the town.

-Banners with a red background and images of the two leaders posing with a smile neatly embossed will be placed in key locations, officials said.

-The airport premises have been decorated with flowers, banana leaves and flags of both India and China to welcome him.

Besides holding talks, PM Modi and President Xi will make a visit to the ancient monuments in Mamallapuram, which have been classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The first informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi took place in Wuhan, China in April last year, which was largely credited to have improved the bilateral ties after the Doklam standoff.