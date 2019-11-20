New Delhi: As many parliamentarians remained absent for debate over Delhi Pollution during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini on Wednesday said MPs skip these discussions as it does not concern their states.

Talking to news agency ANI, Hema Malini gave her reason as to why MPs skip these crucial debates. “Maybe the reason is that those who are connected and living here are participating, but those from other places like Bombay the problem isn’t as much. So they aren’t taking as much interest. I have no idea,” she said.

She agreed that Pollution needs to be dealt with and cannot be taken lightly. “We cannot leave it like that. Everyone should be serious about rectifying things,” the Mathura MP added.

Prior to this, on November 15, a high-level meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee called to discuss the deteriorating air quality in the national capital was called off last minute as top officials failed to turn up.

According to a PTI report, the representatives of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) officials, Secretary of Ministry of Environment and the Commissioner of all the Municipal Corporations of Delhi were supposed to be part of the meeting.

It must be noted that the national capital is battling alarming levels of air pollution for the past few weeks. The air quality had deteriorated last week, forcing authorities to shut schools for two days.

On November 18, Environment Secretary CK Mishra held the crucial high-level meeting on air pollution and said the Central Pollution Control Board had now clearly stated that in case of any kind of deliberate omission or negligence, the concerned officers will be punished.