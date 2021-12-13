Varanasi: After the inauguration of phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a desi meal with the construction workers of around Rs 339 crores project in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. PM Modi’s had lunch with around 2,500 workers whose hard work gave the old temple the new look.Also Read - Video: PM Modi Takes Holy Dip in Ganga in Vermillion Red Kurta Ahead of Inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined Prime Minister Modi and the construction workers during the simple meal, which included daal, rice, mix vegetable, roti, and papad.

The ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in the heart of Varanasi witnessed a grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The project intends to provide an easily accessible pathway to connect Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga. With this pathway, the devotees do not have to cross the congested and unkempt streets after the holy dip in the River Ganga while walking towards the temple to offer Gangajal to Lord Vishwanath.

As per an official statement from Prime Minister’s office, a total of 23 buildings were inaugurated in the first phase which will provide facilities to the devotees. This includes– Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Vedic Kendra, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Bhogshala, Mumukshu Bhavan, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, among others.

Notably, the inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

A palpable excitement was seen among the majority of the residents of the temple town. Expected to boost tourism in the ancient city in a big way, the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project’s inauguration has brought a broad smile to people’s faces as they await with excitement.