New Delhi: A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath faced severe flak for skipping the International Yoga Day event, it has emerged that he underwent an operation for trigger finger problem in Bhopal on Friday.

Admitted in a government-run hospital, Chief Minister Kamal Nath was operated upon for a trigger finger problem and was then kept under observation for a few hours, said sources.

A report in News18 quoted Nath, “I am here for treatment as a normal patient and no one should visit me so that people don’t face any inconvenience.”

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday had attacked Kamal Nath after the latter failed to attend an International Yoga Day function held at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital.

“Kamal Nath ji could have encouraged the people and children in the state to stay fit by performing yoga because the Chief Minister’s job isn’t just taking care of administration, but also giving direction to the state. By not being a part of the Yoga Day event he has shown his narrow mindset,” Chouhan tweeted after participating in the event.

The BJP leader was also upset as there was no picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the podium.

“The Opposition must understand that the Prime Minister does not belong to a country or a party. He belongs to everyone. And it was on his initiative that the United Nations announced the International Yoga Day,” he said in another tweet.

With IANS inputs