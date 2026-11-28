Heroin worth Rs 3.75 crore seized from field near India–Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar Heroin seized News: 750 grams of heroin has been recovered in the Hindumalkot police station area adjacent to the India-Pakistan international border in Sri Ganganagar.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/heroin-worth-rs-3-75-crore-seized-from-field-near-india-pakistan-border-in-sri-ganganagar-8548754/ Copy

Heroin worth Rs 3.75 crore seized from field near India–Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar (Pic: X)

A large drug consignment has been recovered in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, adjacent to the India-Pakistan international border. The discovery of approximately 750 grams of heroin buried underground in a field in the Hindumalkot police station area has sent shockwaves through security agencies. The value of the recovered heroin is estimated to be approximately ₹2.75 crore (approximately $1.75 million USD) in the international market. Significantly, this drug consignment was not found during a police operation or search, but by a farmer working in his field.

It is being reported that the farmer was working in his field. While plowing the field with a tractor, he discovered a package buried underground. When the farmer examined the package, he noticed suspicious contents. He then informed the police. Upon receiving the information, Hindumalkot police arrived at the scene, took possession of the package, and began an investigation.

Drug is worth Rs 3.75 crore

Police investigations confirmed the packets contained approximately 750 grams of heroin. The seized drug is estimated to be worth approximately ₹3.75 crore in the international market. According to preliminary information, it is suspected that this consignment of heroin was stolen a few months ago.

It may have been dropped into the Indian territory by a drone from the United States. Someone may have then hidden it in a field and buried it underground. However, the exact date and by whom the consignment was delivered can only be confirmed after an investigation.

Police investigating the matter

Incidents of drugs and weapons being sent from Pakistan via drones to border areas have been reported in the past. Smugglers often use drones to drop packages of narcotics into the Indian border. People connected to local networks then pick up these packages and supply them further. Therefore, the police are taking seriously the possibility of a consignment several months old being found in a field.

The police are currently investigating the source of the recovered heroin. They are also investigating who hid the consignment in the field and for what purpose. To this end, information is being gathered about suspicious activities in the surrounding area and those involved in the smuggling network. The farmer’s vigilance led to the recovery of heroin worth approximately ₹2.75 crore. Now, the police are using this case to uncover the cross-border drug smuggling network.