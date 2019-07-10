New Delhi: A day after Karnataka Assembly speaker refused to accept the resignations of rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, saying eight of them were not in the prescribed format and five others needed to explain why their action did not fall under the purview of the anti-defection law- the disgruntled lawmakers have now moved the Supreme Court.

The rebel MLAs have accused the Speaker of abandoning his constitutional duty and deliberately delaying acceptance of their resignations. The Supreme Court has scheduled to hear the matter on Thursday.

The legislators have been given time till July 21 to re-submit their resignations and explain reasons for quitting.

Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, who has tendered his resignation, is said to be the key among the rebels and his daughter Soumya Reddy, also a Congress legislator, met UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the rebel Congress MLAs, who resigned from their Assembly seats four days back, skipped on Tuesday the party’s legislature meeting in Bengaluru, which was attended only by 60 of the 78 party MLAs.

At least 10 of the rebel Congress MLAs have been camping in Mumbai since July 6 after they submitted their resignations to the secretary of the Speaker in his absence and meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

As a firefighting measure, Congress has sent its heavyweight DK Shivakumar to Mumbai but the leader has been barred from entering the hotel where all the MLAs are lodged. DK Shivakumar has been camping outside the hotel since Wednesday morning but the Mumbai Police is keeping him out, acting on a letter signed by MLAs inside.

In a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve late on Tuesday, the legislators said they apprehended threats as they had heard that “Karnataka leaders like Kumar Swamy and Shivakumar and others were going to storm the hotel premises” and pleaded for security.

“We feel threatened for the same. We do not want to meet him, kind request to help us in this matter and do not allow them to enter the hotel premises,” the letter said.

It was signed by Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, B.C. Patil, Byrati Basavraj, S.T. Somshekar, Ramesh Jharkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H. Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh Kumutali. Copies of the letter were sent to the local Zone X DCP, Saki Naka Police Station and the hotel management.

Rebel Karnataka Congress leader, Ramesh Jarkiholi in #Mumbai: We are not interested in meeting him (Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar). No one from BJP is here to meet us. pic.twitter.com/dkfuGj9d1h — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

Though the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has denied any role in the Karnataka political developments, at least two leaders have been seen going in and out of both the Mumbai hotels, adding to the confusion.

With IANS inputs