New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has hit back at BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru a criminal. “Nehru ji ke pairon ki dhool bhi nahi hain Shivraj, sharam aani chahiye unko (He is not worth the dust on Nehru ji’s feet…he should be ashamed of himself,” said Singh hours after Chouhan’s comment on Sunday.

Chouhan had gone on to say, “His (Jawaharlal Nehru) second crime was Article 370, ‘ek desh mein do nishan, do vidhan, do pradhan’ it was not an injustice to the country but a crime against it,” he added.

To that, addressing media, Singh said, “Refer to the international media and see what is happening in Kashmir. They’ve (Government) burnt their hands in fire. Saving Kashmir is our primary focus. I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji & Ajit Doval ji to be careful otherwise, we will lose Kashmir.”

However, this is not the first time that a BJP leader has attacked Nehru for his policy on Kashmir as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also blamed him while speaking on Article 370 in Parliament.

In Lok Sabha, Shah sought to point out how the BJP-led NDA Government has tackled terrorism vis-a-vis the state of Jammu and Kashmir. This was when Shah had just moved the statutory resolution extending the President’s rule under Article 356 in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months in June.

He had said, “Narendra Modi Government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards terror and I am sure we will be successful in achieving it with the help of our citizens.”

“They (Congress) are saying we are trampling democracy in J&K. Till now, Article 356 has been imposed (President’s rule) has been imposed 132 times, out of which the Congress has done it 93 times. Now these people will teach us democracy?” said Shah as he hit out at the Congress.