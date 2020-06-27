New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been, of late, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘surrendering’ to China, was back at it on Saturday, once again accusing the Prime Minister of a ‘surrender’. This time, however, the former Congress president was referring to India’s fight against coronavirus. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Why is China Praising PM Modi During Conflict, Asks Rahul Gandhi

He tweeted: “COVID-19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. The government has no plan to defeat it. The PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic”. Also Read - Day After 'Surender Modi' Jibe, Rahul Gandhi's Video Tribute to Ladakh Martyrs

With his tweet, he shared link to a report on how the Modi government was ‘retreating’ even as there was a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, with no Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) briefings or Group of Ministers (GoM) meetings having taken place in recent days.

The Wayanad MP’s tweet comes even as India reported its highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. With 18,552 new cases in the last 24 hours, India crossed the five lakh-mark; the country’s current overall COVID-19 count stands at 5,08,953. Of these, 1,97,387 are active cases, while 2,95,881 and 15,685 are the number of discharges and deaths respectively.

Over 384 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

With its current COVID-19 count, India is the fourth worst-affected country in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia respectively.