Hyderabad: Drug-maker Hetero on Friday sought an emergency-use approval from the Drug Regulator Controller of India (DCGI) for its experimental oral drug Molnupiravir. Citing interim data, the Hyderabad-based company today stated that the use of Molnupiravir has resulted in early recovery of COVID patients with mild symptoms when compared to standard treatment during its Phase-3 clinical trials.Also Read - Covaxin Phase-3 Trial Looks Good, Safety Profile Meets Benchmarks: WHO Chief Scientist as Bharat Biotech Awaits Nod For Covid Vaccine

Notably, Hetero had commenced a phase-3 comparative, randomized, multicenter clinical trial on mild Covid-19 patients. The company had entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with MSD in April this year, to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir in India and over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Phase-3 Clinical Trial Interim Data of Molnupiravir

There were fewer hospital admissions in Molnupiravir group compared to standard of care alone over 14 days of observation, the interim results said.

“Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Statistically Significant fewer hospital admissions, faster time to clinical improvement and early negative SARS CoV-2 RT PCR with Molnupiravir Treatment in mild COVID-19 patients compared to standard of care alone,” Hetero said.

There was no mortality in either group and all adverse events were non-serious, mild in severity, and none led to drug discontinuation, the drug maker said.

Most common adverse events reported were nausea, diarrhoea and headache which were resolved completely, according to Hetero, which is also undertaking a separate Molnupiravir study on moderate Covid-19 patients approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the company added.

(With agency inputs)