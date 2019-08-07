New Delhi: As heavy rains lashed Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday and caused major traffic snarls all over, more such torrential rainfall is predicted in the region for the coming days.

According to the weather department, even heavier rains are predicted for Delhi, Gurgaon in the next couple of days.

The Met department has said that rains will continue in some regions of Delhi-NCR for two more days and then even heavier showers are expected from August 12 onwards.

“The monsoon turf has moved towards north India and the rains are likely to continue till Wednesday. After which the turf might move to southern parts of the country only to return August 12 onwards,” a Met official said.

On Wednesday, the weather department forecast read, “There is a forecast of generally cloudy sky, with light to moderate rains and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be between 32 and 27 degrees.”

Meanwhile, Delhiites are breathing cleaner air than before, thanks to the rains. The latest AQI was recorded at 95, a big jump down from over 500 that the national capital region suffers from in the winters.