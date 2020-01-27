New Delhi: Singer Adnan Sami on Monday lashed out at the Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill for his remarks against the musician being awarded the Padma Shri.

“Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second hand novelty store? Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer? Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!,” Sami said in a tweet.

Hey kid, did you get ur brain from a ‘Clearance Sale’ or from a second hand novelty store?

Did they teach u in Berkley that a son is to be held accountable or penalised for the acts of his parents? And ur a lawyer?😳

Is that what u learned in law school? Good luck with that!😂 https://t.co/s1mgusEdDr — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 26, 2020

The Congress had questioned the government’s decision to give Padma award to singer Adnan Sami. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill had tweeted, “Why Padma Shri to Adnan Sami?”

He referred the case of army veteran Mohammad Sanaullah in Assam who was left out from the NRC. “Kargil Veteran Indian Soldier declared “foreigner” via NRC & son of Pakistan Air Force Pilot given Padma Shri – Is this New India?,” questioned Shergill.

The Congress had alleged that the Indian citizens are asked to prove their citizenship while people from Pakistan are given Padma award.

However, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had hailed the Padma award to Adnan Sami.

Singh tweeted: “Congratulations to all Padma Awardees. I am very happy that Adnan Sami, the famous singer and musician and Pakistani Muslim immigrant has also been given Padma Shri. I had also recommended his case to GOI for giving him Indian Citizenship. He was given Indian Citizenship by Modi Government.”

(With IANS inputs)