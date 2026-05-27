High alert ahead of Eid-ul-Adha; Police conduct flag marches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra

In Lucknow, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Bablu Kumar informed that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place across the entire district.

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New Delhi: Ahead of Eid al-Adha, the administration and police departments across the country have made extensive security arrangements. In several states—including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi—the police have conducted flag marches, route marches, and peace committee meetings to ensure that the festival concludes in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere.

In Nashik, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik stated that the police are fully alert and prepared for Eid al-Adha. He noted that precautionary measures are being implemented, and blockades as well as route marches have been conducted in sensitive areas of the city. The police administration is continuously monitoring the situation to ensure that law and order are maintained throughout the festival.

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Peace Committee Meetings

In Prayagraj, DCP (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya, speaking to IANS, informed that prayers will be offered at approximately 400 mosques and Eidgahs within the city limits. He added that peace committee meetings have already been organised at all police station levels as well as at the central level. He appealed to the public not to offer prayers on the roads and to refrain from sacrificing prohibited animals. Furthermore, appeals have been issued urging people to avoid performing sacrifices in public spaces and to refrain from sharing photos or videos related to such acts on social media. The police are continuously conducting flag marches to maintain a secure environment.

Delhi Police

In Delhi as well, the police conducted flag marches in various areas ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. Additional DCP (West) Kumar Singhal stated that adequate police forces have been deployed at all mosques. He mentioned that peace committee meetings have been held to maintain harmony, and the police are receiving continuous cooperation from the local residents.

Ayodhya

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, SSP Gaurav Grover informed that, in view of the upcoming festival, the District Magistrate and the police administration have conducted flag marches and route marches across all police station jurisdictions. He stated that such marches are conducted regularly to reinforce the sense of security among the general public.

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Lucknow

In Lucknow, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Bablu Kumar informed that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place across the entire district. He added that meetings of the Peace Committee have been organised in all zones, and dialogue has been established with all concerned parties.

He further informed that, as part of the security arrangements, approximately 1,500 police personnel, six companies of the PAC, and one company of the RAF have been deployed. The administration’s objective is to ensure that the festival of Eid-ul-Adha concludes in an atmosphere of complete peace, brotherhood, and harmony.

(With IANS inputs)