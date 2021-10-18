New Delhi: A high alert has been sounded in Kashmir after intelligence inputs about a possible terror attack on government infrastructure. As per the latest information, a new terrorist group, ‘Harkat 313′ is planning on targeting the Hydropower plant in Uri. It is also being reported that the Emergency Landing Strip in Anantnag is also on the terrorists’ target.

According to a India Today report, security has been beefed up around the Uri-I and Uri-II hydro-power projects, which are close to the LoC.

Reports say that inputs have also been received that terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen is planning to attack religious leaders in the Valley. Besides, there are inputs that Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) could target sarpanches and non-local people in Kashmir.

The alerts have been sounded amid the series of attacks on non-local workers in Jammu and Kashmir. This month, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings targeting civilians.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by the ultras on Saturday evening.