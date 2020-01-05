New Delhi: Two suspected terrorists associated with the Islamic State in Irag and Syria (ISIS) may have entered Uttar Pradesh from the India-Nepal border, the police said on Sunday.

An alert has been sounded in Maharajganj, Kushinagar, and Siddharth Nagar districts of Uttar Pradesh after receiving intelligence input on the same.

“It has come to the fore that two wanted terrorists Abdul Samad and Iliyas can escape to Nepal from Uttar Pradesh,” IG (Basti range) Ashutosh Kumar told PTI.

As per reports, photographs have been widely circulated so that the two could be identified. However, the top officer said he was not aware of which outfit they were affiliated to.

The suspected ISIS terrorists were initially spotted in Siliguri district of West Bengal following which the police launched a massive manhunt to nab the two.

The 1,751-km-long porous frontier between India and Nepal has invited unlawful activities time and again and has reportedly been used by Pakistani elements and terrorists in the past. A number of such operatives have been nabbed by Indian border guarding agencies.