New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir authorities are reported to be on high alert following an intel received from Pakistan over a probable terror attack in the Pulwama district.

The alert warns against a terror strike involving an explosive device mounted atop a vehicle, somewhere near Awantipora.

An official said that Pakistan has shared this input of a possible ‘IED attack’ with India’s High Commission in Islamabad and also with the United States. Therefore, both Pakistan and US have alerted India about a possible attack.

According to reports, the probable attack in Pulwama could be to avenge the encounter of Zakir Musa, who was killed in a gunfight in Tral last month. Musa launched and lead an al-Qaeda affiliate called Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind in Kashmir after he broke away from Hizbul Mujahideen in May 2017.

This intel input comes months after the dastardly Pulwama terror attack killed 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14. The bomb attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Meanwhile, earlier this week, four Kashmiri youths were arrested while trying to cross over the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan administered Jammu and Kashmir to start arms training, sources said. The arrested youth identified as Adil Dar of Kulgam, Tahir Lone of Shopian, Sameer Bhat of Sopore and Naveed Parra of Pattan in Baramulla district have been handed over to the police, the informed sources added.