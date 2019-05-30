Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday accepted the plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking CBI notices directing him to appear before the agency be quashed, on conditions that he has to deposit his passport and cooperate with the agency.

For his attendance, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shall go to Kumar’s residence every day at 4 PM. He can also not leave Kolkata.

The court also said that for a month’s time, no coercive steps will be taken against Kumar. The next hearing is slated for June 12.

On Monday, despite being summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, Kumar skipped the meeting with agency officials.

While he had to appear for the meeting at 10 AM, Kumar sent a letter via the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), seeking some more time.

Some CID officials visited the CBI office at around 11.30 AM and submitted Kumar’s letter wherein it was mentioned that he was on official leave to Varanasi and so could not attend the summon.

The CBI had summoned him after a team failed to meet him at his residence in connection with the Saradha probe.

Meanwhile, Kumar has been reinstated as the additional director general of the CID by the West Bengal government after the model code of conduct ceased to exist.

A lookout notice was also issued against him in a bid to prevent him from leaving India.

The Saradha Group had led several Ponzi schemes defrauding lakhs of people and mopping close to Rs 1200 crore through chit funds. Rajeev Kumar has been accused of destroying or tampering with evidence of the Ponzi scam and alleged political scandal which led to a shut down of the company in April 2013.