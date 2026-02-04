By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi to Varanasi in 4 hours, Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 2 hours: India’s new high-speed bullet train corridors to connect major cities of India; check route details
High-speed corridors update: Check route details on Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
High-speed corridors: In a massive connectivity boost for the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven more high-speed train corridors across the country in the Union Budget 2026-27 presented on Sunday. Connecting major cities of India like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, the high-speed train corridors are expected to give a massive boost to the connectivity and logistics movement in the key cities of India. Here are all the details you need to know about the high-speed train corridors announced by the Union government including the route and timeline details.
Nirmala Sitharaman announces high-speed corridors: Check details here
Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2026–27 where she proposed seven high-speed corridors connecting major cities, along with a new dedicated freight corridor between Dankuni in West Bengal and Surat in Gujarat. The announcement was massive as it is expected to connect major cities of India, furthering the infrastructure boost.
Which cities will be covered in the high-speed corridors?
The Finance Minister added that the proposed high-speed corridors will be developed between Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri.
Also read: Budget 2026: Good news for taxpayers as Nirmala Sitharaman announces new ITR timelines for tax filing
According to Vaishnaw, the Chennai–Bengaluru–Hyderabad corridors will form a southern high-speed triangle, benefiting five states — Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.
How will the high-speed corridors impact you?
The Minister added that the travel time between Chennai–Bengaluru, Bengaluru–Hyderabad and Chennai–Hyderabad will be reduced to 1 hour 13 minutes, 2 hours, and 2 hours 55 minutes, respectively.
Chennai to Bengaluru: 1 hour and 13 minutes (Now it’s 4.5-7 hours)
Bengaluru to Hyderabad: 2 hours (8-12 hours)
Chennai to Hyderabad: 2 hours 55 minutes (12-14 hours)
Mumbai to Pune: 48 minutes (2.5-4 hours)
Pune to Hyderabad: 1 hour 55 minutes (8-10.5 hours)
Delhi to Varanasi: 3 hours 50 minutes(8-12 hours)
Adding to the details, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the finance minister announced budgetary support of Rs 2.78 lakh crore and a total capital expenditure of Rs 2.93 lakh crore for the railways. Most importantly, Rs 1.20 lakh crore of the total amount will be invested in improving passenger and operational safety.
Read more: Budget 2026: Good news for taxpayers as Nirmala Sitharaman announces new ITR timelines for tax filing
“These high-speed corridors will act as major growth multipliers, which is good for the country as well as for these states,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying in a PTI report.
“Railways have a huge focus on safety,” Vaishnaw said, adding in his speech.
(With inputs from agencies)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.