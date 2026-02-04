Delhi to Varanasi in 4 hours, Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 2 hours: India’s new high-speed bullet train corridors to connect major cities of India; check route details

High-speed corridors: In a massive connectivity boost for the country, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven more high-speed train corridors across the country in the Union Budget 2026-27 presented on Sunday. Connecting major cities of India like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, the high-speed train corridors are expected to give a massive boost to the connectivity and logistics movement in the key cities of India. Here are all the details you need to know about the high-speed train corridors announced by the Union government including the route and timeline details.



Nirmala Sitharaman announces high-speed corridors: Check details here

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2026–27 where she proposed seven high-speed corridors connecting major cities, along with a new dedicated freight corridor between Dankuni in West Bengal and Surat in Gujarat. The announcement was massive as it is expected to connect major cities of India, furthering the infrastructure boost.

Which cities will be covered in the high-speed corridors?

The Finance Minister added that the proposed high-speed corridors will be developed between Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi and Varanasi–Siliguri.

According to Vaishnaw, the Chennai–Bengaluru–Hyderabad corridors will form a southern high-speed triangle, benefiting five states — Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.

How will the high-speed corridors impact you?

The Minister added that the travel time between Chennai–Bengaluru, Bengaluru–Hyderabad and Chennai–Hyderabad will be reduced to 1 hour 13 minutes, 2 hours, and 2 hours 55 minutes, respectively.