Rolls-Royce That Crashed Into Tanker At 200 Kmph Leaves 2 Dead, Kuber Group Director Injured

Kuber Group director’s lawyer claimed that he was not driving the luxury vehicle when the road mishap happened.

Kuber Group Director Among Injured In High-Speed Rolls-Royce Crash. | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: A Rolls-Royce car collided with a petrol tanker at high speed on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Nuh on Tuesday. Among the three occupants in the luxury car was Vikas Malu, the director of Kuber Group, who was present in the vehicle during the road mishap. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

The driver of the petrol tanker and his assistant were killed when the Rolls-Royce Phantom crashed into their vehicle. Reportedly, the Rolls-Royce car was being driven at a speed of 230 km per hour. An FIR has been registered by the police, and an investigation is underway.

Kuber Group director’s lawyer claimed that he was not driving the luxury vehicle when the road mishap happened. However, primary investigation has revealed that the fault lies with the luxury car’s driver, that was a part of a 14-vehicle convoy.

Visuals from the scene showed a damaged Rolls-Royce Phantom, a car with a price tag exceeding Rs 10 crore. The front of the vehicle was crushed, the engine was on fire, and the doors stood open. The condition of the truck was even more dire, reduced to a pile of metal after the fire engulfed it.

As the vehicles were moving along the highway, the Rolls-Royce abruptly sped up, surpassing the vehicle ahead and ultimately colliding with the tanker that was executing a U-turn.

“The tanker was driven by Ramprit and had two other passengers, Kuldeep and Gotam Kumar. Around 11.30 am on the Delhi-Mumbai highway, a vehicle driven negligently and at high speed hit the front tyre of the tanker, causing it to lose balance and overturn,” the FIR said.

According to police the entire stretch of the highway is covered with CCTV cameras and they are scanning the footages.

Due to the collision, the high-end car caught fire, yet the individuals inside were promptly rescued by their family members, who were closely following in another vehicle. The additional injured passengers in the car were recognised as Divya and Tasbir, both residents of Chandigarh.

Further details are awaited.

