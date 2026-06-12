High-tech electric buses launched for Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority

During the event, three hydrogen fuel cell buses were also flagged off under the green hydrogen-based mobility project in the Yamuna Authority area.

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(Image: IANS file)

New Delhi: Taking a major step towards making public transport in the National Capital Region (NCR) modern, safe, and eco-friendly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off high-tech electric buses for the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Authority areas on Friday. On this occasion, three state-of-the-art green hydrogen fuel-based buses were also flagged off for the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region.

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Total Of 33 Electric Buses

Under the new arrangement, a total of 33 electric buses—with 11 buses allocated to each of the Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority, and Yamuna Authority areas—will be operated. These buses will operate from the Botanical Garden and connect key locations, including Noida International Airport, Sector-62, Kaushambi Bus Depot, and Greater Noida West. This initiative will provide fast, safe, and convenient transport facilities to lakhs of passengers.

Special Arrangements For Passenger Safety

Special arrangements have been made in these e-buses with passenger safety in mind. Each bus is equipped with state-of-the-art CCTV cameras that can be monitored from the driver’s seat; cameras have also been installed at the entry and exit points. Additionally, the buses feature facilities such as panic buttons, SOS alert systems, and emergency exits. In any emergency, passengers can instantly alert the driver by pressing the SOS button, thereby strengthening both passenger safety and confidence.

3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses Also Flagged Off

During the event, three hydrogen fuel cell buses were also flagged off under the green hydrogen-based mobility project in the Yamuna Authority area. These buses have been manufactured by NTPC Dadri and will be operated in collaboration with the Yamuna Authority. This project is considered a significant initiative towards clean energy-based transportation in the country.

According to experts, hydrogen fuel cell buses emit only water, resulting in no air pollution. Under the project, approximately 2,080 kilograms of oxygen will be produced daily—an output considered equivalent to planting around 1,750 trees. Additionally, carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions are projected to decrease by about 1,000 tonnes annually.

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Country’s Largest Green Hydrogen Fueling Station

This project also features the country’s largest green hydrogen fueling station. Each 12-meter-long hydrogen bus, with a capacity of 42 passengers, will be able to hold 56 kilograms of hydrogen in a single fill, enabling a travel range of approximately 750 kilometers. This initiative will not only promote environmental conservation but also lay a strong foundation for future green and sustainable transport models.

(With IANS inputs)