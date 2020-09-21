New Delhi: Eight Opposition members, including TMC leader Derek O’Brien were suspended under Rule 256(2) for a week from the Rajya Sabha on Monday over unprecedented unruly scenes during the passage of Farm Bills a day ago. Also Read - Monsoon Session LIVE: 8 Opposition MPs Suspended From Rajya Sabha For a Week Over Unruly Behaviour in The House

On Sunday, the Rajya Sabha had witnessed a massive ruckus after Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm Bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Besides O'Brien, the other MPs who have been suspended from the House are –Dola Sen (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora & Syed Nasir Hussain (INC), KK Ragesh & Elamaram Karim (CPI-M).

The motion to suspend the MPs was moved by V. Murlidharan, the MoS for Parliamentary Affairs.

Initially, the suspended parliamentarians refused to leave and shouted slogans, leading to three adjournment of the upper house within an hour.

The suspended members have no right to be in the House. The House cannot function with the presence of non-members: Rajya Sabha MP V. Muraleedharan I urge the members named by the Rajya Sabha Chairman to not take part in the House proceedings: Deputy Chairman Harivansh pic.twitter.com/7Lb4sUw6mJ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also rejected a notice for no confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh on the grounds that proper procedure was not followed. Furthermore, he condemned the unruly behaviour and “threats” to Harivansh during the passage of the farm bills.

Terming the suspension of MPs as “unfortunate”, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee said that her party will fight against the “fascist” government in Parliament and on the streets.

“Suspension of the 8 MPs who fought to protect farmers interests is unfortunate & reflective of this autocratic Govt’s mindset that doesn’t respect democratic norms & principles. We won’t bow down & we’ll fight this fascist Govt in Parliament & on the streets. #BJPKilledDemocracy,” Banerjee tweeted.

Furthermore, the party accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of murdering democracy by “ruthlessly silencing all the opposition leaders” in Rajya Sabha.