New Delhi: India has reported the highest single-day spoke of 9,996 new cases and 357 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country now at 2,86,579, including 1,37,448 active cases, 1,41,029 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,102 deaths, the health ministry said.

Here are the top developments:

1. Several scientists have said mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19 show it would be possible for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July and the community transmission of the disease may have started a while ago.

2. Going by this figure, there will be 8-10 lakh cases in India

3. One-third of the total cases got detected in just 10 days of June.

4. On the positive side, the number of recovered patients has exceeded the count of active cases for the first time on Wednesday.

5. New cases continued to emerge across various states and UTs, including in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

6. India’s first COVID-19 case was detected more than four months ago on January 30, but it took more than 100 days thereafter to reach the one-lakh mark on May 18.

7. However, the next one-lakh cases were added in just about a fortnight and the tally can hit the 3-lakh-mark this week itself at the current rate. More than 9,000 new cases have been emerging every day for over a week now.

8. The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to Delhi and Union Health Ministry on the unavailability of beds.

9. Johnson and Johnson would start the human trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of July.

10. India has lifted the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine.