New Delhi: India has reported the highest single-day spike of 12881 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 334 deaths have been reported at the same time. The total number of positive cases now stands at 3,66,946, including 1,60,384 active cases, 1,94,325 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,237 deaths Also Read - No Lockdown Extension: Four States That Have Already Changed COVID-19 Strategy | Check List