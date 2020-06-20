New Delhi: India has reported the highest single-day spike of 14,516 new COVID19 cases and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases now stands at 3,95,048, including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,831 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. Also Read - Coronavirus: Delhi Sees Spike of Over 3,000 Cases For First Time, Death Toll Crosses 2,000-Mark

Here are the top developments Also Read - Unlock 2.0: Follow Karnataka COVID-19 Model, Centre Urges Other States | 10 Things Karnataka Did Right

1. The Centre has asked states to ensure implementation of its guidelines on home isolation at the field level “in letter and spirit” to effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus, after taking note of instances of laxity. Also Read - Air India: Work Less, Take Less Salary, Air India's New Scheme For Permanent Employees to Save Money

2. The Rajasthan government on Friday capped the charges for coronavirus testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients in private labs and hospitals. The government fixed Rs. 2,200 for the testing of samples by private labs. No private hospital shall charge more than Rs. 2,000 per day for normal bed and Rs. 4,000 for ICU bed with a ventilator.

3. For the first time, over 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the national capital on Friday, taking the tally here beyond the 53,000-mark while the death toll from the disease climbed to 2,035.

4. Five-day institutional-quarantine has been made mandatory for every COVID-19 patient under home-quarantine in Delhi, Lt Governor Anil Baijal ordered on Friday.

5. The Delhi government also said the Centre should reconsider the decision that is expected to put severe pressure on the existing health infrastructure in view of the shortage of doctors and nurses to treat serious coronavirus patients.

6. The lockdown provided a “breathing space” for the government to ramp up COVID-19 testing facilities and health infrastructure which ensured improved recovery rate by timely detection and clinical management of coronavirus cases, the health ministry said.

7. The health ministry has asked all states to follow the Karnataka model of active contact tracing.

8. With 17 new patients detected, the number of coronavirus cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai rose to 2,151 on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. One death due to COVID-19 was also reported in the area, which took the death toll to 79, it said. Of 2,151 COVID-19 patients in Dharavi, 1,055 have been discharged from hospitals.

9. The head of the World Health Organization said the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and that more than 150,000 cases were reported yesterday – the”highest single-day number so far.

10. Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 809 coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 16,594, officials said.