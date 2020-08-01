New Delhi: India recorded the highest single-day spike of 57,117 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the total tally ner 17 lakh on Saturday. From August 1, India entered the third phase of unlocking with more relaxations accommodated. Also Read - Coronavirus in Bihar: State Breaches 50,000 Mark After Record Spike of 2,986; Total Tally Reaches 50,987

Here are the top developments

1. Section 144 in Noida, Gretare Noida: Restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, have been extended till August 31 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district which includes the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. Also Read - With COVID-19 Cases Close to 16 Lakh, India Enters Unlock 3; Lockdown Till Aug 31 in Containment Zones | Key Points

2. The human clinical trial of indigenously developed Covaxin, a possible vaccine against coronavirus, began at a hospital in Gorakhpur, officials said on Friday.

3. Bihar recorded its biggest one-day spike of 2,986 COVID-19 cases on Friday, which pushed the state’s tally to 50,987.

4. The Odisha government on Friday announced a weekend shutdown in four districts and Rourkela city till August 31 in the wake of a spurt in COVID- 19 cases, officials said.

5. The second round of Delhi’s seroprevalence survey will begin today. It will end on August 5. The survey will aim to collect 15,000 samples. During the survey, random people will be tested for antibodies.