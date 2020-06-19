Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has reported the highest single-day spike of 13,586 new COVID19 cases and 336 deaths in last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3,80,532, including 1,63,248 active cases, 2,04,711 cured/discharged/migrated & 12,573 deaths. Also Read - Coming to Haryana For Stay of Over 3 Days? Registration on State Govt's Portal, Downloading Aarogya Setu App Must

Here are the top developments

1. Fresh lockdown is beginning in Chennai and other three districts of Tamil Nadu. Restrictions will continue till June 30

2. China has reported 37 new coronavirus cases including 25 in Beijing where 183 patients are undergoing treatment, with the city implementing wartime measures to arrest the COVID-19 spread, health authorities said on Friday.

3. No new case of novel coronavirus was registered in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, government sources said on Friday. Aizawl is still under complete lockdown.

4. The Centre on Thursday pitched for a unified strategy for Delhi and its satellite cities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic

5. An expert committee decided the rates for COVID-19 beds and treatment in Delhi, and these would be applied in hospitals in the NCR cities after consultations.

6. Delhi’s Hindu Rao hospital: A 56-year-old staffer of civic-run Hindu Rao Hospital has died of COVID-19. He was suffering from diabetes. The hospital was recently declared a dedicated COVID-19 facility. 78 of the hospital tested positive so far.