Highlights | Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP Wins In Himatnagar, Idar & Bhiloda While CONG Bags Vijapur, Khedbrahma | Latest Winners LIST

Highlights | Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP came from behind to win Himatnagar along with victories in Idar and Bhiloda while Congress bagged Vijapur and Khedbrahma.

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:20 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak | Edited by Sajal Patra

Catch All The Latest Update on Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST) Counting Updates.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Highlights: The final results are out for Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST) and while BJP won in Himatnagar, Idar and Bhiloda, Congress came back to grab Vijapur and Khedbrahma.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Winners List:

  • Dr. C. J. Chavda of INC wins in Vijapur
  • Vinendrasinh Dilipsinh Zala of BJP wins in Himatnagar
  • Ramanlal Ishwarlal Vora of BJP wins in Idar
  • Dr.Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary of INC wins in Khedbrahma
  • P.C.baranda of BJP wins in Bhiloda

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will take place in 37 locations around the state.

Live Updates

  • 4:25 PM IST
    Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:
  • 2:19 PM IST
    LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022:
    Dr. C. J. Chavda Of Congress Wins Vijapur
    Vinendrasinh Dilipsinh Zala of BJP lead in Himatnagar
    Ramanlal Ishwarlal Vora of BJP lead in Idar
    Dr.tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary of Congress lead in Khedbrahma
    P.C.baranda of BJP lead in Bhiloda
  • 1:20 PM IST
    Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:
    Dr. C. J. Chavda: Lead (CONG) In Vijapur
    Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel: Lead (CONG) In Himatnagar
    Ramanlal Ishwarlal Vora: Lead (BJP) In Idar
    Dr.Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary: Lead (CONG) In Khedbrahma
    Rupsibhai Babubhai Bhagora: Lead (AAP) In Bhiloda
  • 11:19 AM IST
    LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022:

    Vijapur: Dr C J Chavda (BJP) Gains

    Himatnagar: Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel (CONG) Gains

    Idar: Counting on hold

    Khedbrahma: Counting on Hold

    Bhiloda: Rupsibhai Babubhai Bhagora (AAP) Gains
  • 10:43 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE:

    Dr C J Chavda of Congress gains in Vijapur
    Counting on hold in Himatnagar
    Counting on hold in Idar
    Ashvin Kotval of BJP gains in Khedbrahma
    Rupsibhai Babubhai Bhagora of AAP gains in Bhiloda
  • 9:37 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE:

    Dr C J Chavda of Congress gains in Vijapur
    Kamleshkumar Jayantibhai Patel of Congress gains in Himatnagar
    Counting on hold in Idar
    Ashvin Kotval Of BJP gains In Khedbrahma
    Counting on hold in Bhiloda
  • 8:58 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE:

    Ramanbhai D Patel Of BJP In Vijapur: Counting Hold
    Counting On Hold In Himatnagar

    Counting On Hold In Idar Holds

    Ashvin Kotval of BJP Gains In Khedbrahma

    Counting On Hold In Bhiloda

  • 8:14 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: The counting has already got underway. We will have more updates shortly. Stay tuned to his space for all the latest of the Gujarat Assembly Election Results.

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Hello and welcome to our live coverage as we get closer to the counting of votes to begin. Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the latest updates of election results.

