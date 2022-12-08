Highlights | Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP Wins In Himatnagar, Idar & Bhiloda While CONG Bags Vijapur, Khedbrahma | Latest Winners LIST

live

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Highlights: The final results are out for Vijapur, Himatnagar, Idar (SC), Khedbrahma (ST), Bhiloda (ST) and while BJP won in Himatnagar, Idar and Bhiloda, Congress came back to grab Vijapur and Khedbrahma.

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Winners List:

Dr. C. J. Chavda of INC wins in Vijapur

Vinendrasinh Dilipsinh Zala of BJP wins in Himatnagar

Ramanlal Ishwarlal Vora of BJP wins in Idar

Dr.Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary of INC wins in Khedbrahma

P.C.baranda of BJP wins in Bhiloda

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will take place in 37 locations around the state.

