Highlights Of Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP Bags Modasa, Prantij, Dahegam And Gandhinagar South While IND Wins Bayad | Winners List LATEST

Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 Highlights: BJP wins Modasa, Prantij, Dahegam And Gandhinagar South while IND bags Bayad.

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:18 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak | Edited by Sajal Patra

Catch All The Latest Update on Modasa, Bayad, Prantij, Dahegam, Gandhinagar South Counting Updates.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: On a day that could have gone either ways, both BJP and Congress would be like to believe that they could have got a bit more out of the five constituencies. The counting of votes for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 started at 8 AM on Thursday, Decemeber 8, 2022 and the final results are given below:

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Winners List:

  • Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji Parmar of BJP wins in Modasa
  • Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala of IND wins in Bayad
  • Gajendrasinh Udesinh Parmar of BJP wins in Prantij
  • Chauhan Balrajsinh Kalyansinh of BJP wins in Dahegam
  • Alpesh Khodaji Thakor of BJP wins in Gandhinagar South

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes took place in 37 locations around the state.

Live Updates

  • 3:54 PM IST
    Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:
  • 1:12 PM IST
    Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:
  • 11:40 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Morbi; AMRUTIYA KANTILAL SHIVLAL From BJP Takes the massive lead as of now followed by INC’s AMRUTIYA KANTILAL SHIVLAL. Apart from this Aam Aadmi Party’s PANKAJ KANTILAL RANSARIYA is on the top three. BJP: 42548. INC 23328. AAP 8147

  • 11:08 AM IST
    Live SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022:

    Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji Parmar of BJP gains steadily in Modasa

    Bhikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar Of BJP Gains In Bayad
    Counting on hold in Prantij
    Counting on hold in Dahegam
    Counting on hold in Gandhinagar South
  • 10:37 AM IST

    Live SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022:

    Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji Parmar Of BJP Continues to gain in Madasa
    Bhikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar of BJP Gains In Bayad
    Counting on hold in Prantij
    Counting on hold in Dahegam
    Counting on hold in Gandhinagar South
  • 9:32 AM IST

    Live SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022:

    Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji Parmar of BJP Gains In Modasa
    Bhikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar of BJP Gains in Bayad
    Counting on hold in Prantij
    Counting on hold in Dahegam
    Counting on hold in Gandhinagar South
  • 8:36 AM IST

    Live SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting on hold in Gandhinagar South.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    Live SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting on hold in Dahegam

  • 8:33 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Bhikhiben Girvatsinh Parmar of BJP gains in Bayad.

  • 8:09 AM IST

    Live SCORE Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting has already got underway. We will have more updates shortly. Stay tuned to his space for all the latest of the Gujarat Assembly Election Results.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 7:31 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 5:18 PM IST