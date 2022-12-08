live

Highlights Of Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP Bags Modasa, Prantij, Dahegam And Gandhinagar South While IND Wins Bayad | Winners List LATEST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: On a day that could have gone either ways, both BJP and Congress would be like to believe that they could have got a bit more out of the five constituencies. The counting of votes for Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 started at 8 AM on Thursday, Decemeber 8, 2022 and the final results are given below:

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Winners List:

Bhikhusinhji Chatursinhji Parmar of BJP wins in Modasa

Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala of IND wins in Bayad

Gajendrasinh Udesinh Parmar of BJP wins in Prantij

Chauhan Balrajsinh Kalyansinh of BJP wins in Dahegam

Alpesh Khodaji Thakor of BJP wins in Gandhinagar South

The Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes took place in 37 locations around the state.

